Proflight awaits signal over Joburg flights

KELLY NJOMBO and TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE coronavirus (COVID-19) has continued to affect operations of airlines globally with the majority suspending international and regional flights but Proflight Zambia is considering hitting the skies to service the Johannesburg route.

Major airlines such as Emirates, South African Airways and the most recent Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) have suspended international and regional flights, including the Lusaka route.

On Monday, Proflight director of government and industry affairs Captain Philip Lemba announced that the airline was this week scheduled to start flying to CLICK TO READ MORE