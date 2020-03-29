Profiting from coronavirus

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

IF COVID-19 were a product, individuals involved in business and firms would be happy to have it around longer.

Many people are now making rolling business over the pandemic, leaving those affected wondering whether they are helping in the fight against the disease or merely taking advantage of people’s plight.

The pricing of the surgical masks, hand-sanitisers and anything associated with slowing the spread of COVID-19 is skyrocketing.

The products are now a money-making machine for most retailers and they are selling like hot cakes.

The extortion of money from the desperate and those that seek to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is at its peak.

But despite the exorbitant prices that are being charged, the commodities are still not available on most shelves because they are ‘swept’ immediately they arrive.

Without much control from stakeholders such as Government, business owners are charging any price they dream of.

For instance, there could be disparities of about K20 in shops which are just next to each other for the same brand and quantity of hand-sanitiser in pricing, a survey has revealed.

The shop owners can double, triple or even quadruple the wholesale price and get away with it.

For example, the price of surgical masks has shot to as much as K25 from K8 before the outbreak of CLICK TO READ MORE