Prof Luo makes case for science

CHISELWA KAWANDA, Geneva

FROM time immemorial, Zambia’s science, technology and innovation (STI) has largely relied on indigenous knowledge which has been passed down from one generation to another.

This indigenous knowledge has seen the evolution of science, technology and innovation skills.

Some of the skills that have evolved over time in Zambia include bricklaying, thatching, fishing, and simple mechanical repairs among others.

Today, the world is still relying on these skills except that these have been improved and advanced with the new technologies to meet today’s requirements and respond to global trends.

Therefore, Zambia has prioritised science, technology and innovation as key to its development agenda. The country is supporting the health, agriculture, energy, mining, manufacturing, industrialisation, tourism, and information and communication technology sectors.