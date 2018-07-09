Production starts at Mansa Sugar

MONICA KAYOMBO, Mansa

MANSA Sugar Company will start production at its US$60 million factory in September this year to increase Zambia’s foreign exchange earnings.

Minister of Works and Supply Felix Mutati, who toured the plant under construction in Chembe district in Luapula Province on Saturday, said the development will result in economic stability.

“We came to see what you are doing for our people in the area. We want to use agriculture as an industrial engine for economic growth. We want to see most of the youth getting employed in such industries,’’ he said.

Mr Mutati said Government is determined to transform the agriculture sector into the CLICK TO READ MORE