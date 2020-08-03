Production hits 420,000mt in first half of 2020

TRYNESS TEMBO,

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

ZAMBIA’s copper production in the first half of this year increased to over 420,000 metric tonnes from about 397,000mt the same period last year due to some mining firms increasing production.

Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Barnaby Mulenga said during the period under review, mining firms such as Kalumbila, Lumwana, Kansanshi and NFCA Africa increased production.

Mr Mulenga said in an interview recently that copper prices on the international market have been on the nosedive for some time.

“The mining sector is also affected by COVID-19, but we have noticed that for the first half of this year, the copper sub-sector performed better than last year the same period. CLICK TO READ MORE