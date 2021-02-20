Produce medical report or else, Kalimanshi told

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

LUSAKA resident magistrate Felix Kaoma has warned that he will not hesitate to revoke the police bond for libel-accused businessman Innocent Kalimanshi if he fails to present a medical report at the next court session.

Magistrate Kaoma said this yesterday after he was informed that Kalimanshi, who never attended the previous court sitting, was not before court.

This is in a case Kalimanshi, 40, is accused of defaming Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo.

It is alleged that on November 8 last year, Kalimanshi published a defamatory matter against Mr Kampyongo in a WhatsApp message.