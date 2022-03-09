Prodigal UPND members not entitled to previous positions

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

FORMER members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) who want to rejoin the governing party should not expect to be given the positions they occupied before they left.

UPND national chairperson Stephen Katuka says the political organisation is about service to the people and not selfish interests.

Mr Katuka was speaking yesterday when he received defectors from Socialist Party (SP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Among the defectors were Michael Bwalya, who stood on SP’s ticket as parliamentary candidate for Lubansenshi on August 12 last year, and Kapasa Makasa, who contested the Shiwang’andu seat under the same party.

Former NDC spokesperson Franklin Mmembe also defected to the UPND.

“To our members who left the party for whatever reason, our doors are open. The only condition I am giving you is that do not come back and demand for your old positions.

