Prodigal Sata returns

STEVEN MVULA and KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

AFTER two years in the opposition wilderness, former Lusaka Mayor Mulenga Sata has returned to the governing Patriotic Front (PF) saying his decision is out of principle and not hunger.And United Party for National Development (UPND) secretary general Stephen Katuka said Mr Sata was no longer their member because he had resigned from active politics.

Mr Sata, son of former charismatic President Michael Sata, quit the PF in 2016 ahead of the general elections to join the UPND, but humbled himself as a prodigal son on his return to the PF yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/