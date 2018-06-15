News

Prodigal Sata returns

June 15, 2018
1 Min Read
MULENGA Sata with Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila (right) and PF media director Sunday Chanda (left) when he rejoined the party yesterday. PICTURE: ANGELA NTENTABUNGA

STEVEN MVULA and KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka
AFTER two years in the opposition wilderness, former Lusaka Mayor Mulenga Sata has returned to the governing Patriotic Front (PF) saying his decision is out of principle and not hunger.And United Party for National Development (UPND) secretary general Stephen Katuka said Mr Sata was no longer their member because he had resigned from active politics.
Mr Sata, son of former charismatic President Michael Sata, quit the PF in 2016 ahead of the general elections to join the UPND, but humbled himself as a prodigal son on his return to the PF yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1