KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THERE is need for Government to quickly import vaccine serotype 0 to avert the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the country’s livestock sector, already under threat, Zambia Livestock Cooperative Union Limited (ZALCU) chairperson Elias Nkhuwa says.

This follows remarks made by Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo that the country does not have the vaccine serotype 0.