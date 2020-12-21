Probe state of school buildings

IT looks like while the onset of rainy seasons cheers farmers, it is a cause of deep concern for pupils and their teachers. Over 600 roofs blown off classrooms and other school buildings in rainstorms is worrisome.

Denizens look forward to the rainy season because it is a time for renewal – when water catchments such as dams, rivers, lakes and streams which provide fish and water for irrigation get full.

The rains also replenish the water in reservoirs for hydro-electricity production, stabilise the weather after the hot season and allow the growth of fruits, and edible plants like mushrooms and maize, the country’s staple.

Millions of peasant farmers who cannot afford to drill boreholes or to build dams rely on rain-fed agriculture for their sustenance.

Ironically, the same rains are responsible for havoc as they destroy infrastructure such as buildings and culverts on roads.

For instance, since the start of the current rainy season, roofs of 609 schools countrywide have been blown off.

While heavy rains or storms may be cited for the blown-off roofs of the schools, it is perhaps an opportunity to flip the coin and look at the quality of the infrastructure.

The first thing that comes to an inquisitive mind is: are the buildings designed to withstand the elements, including the kind of rainstorms that Zambia experiences?

It could be less painful and worrisome if other buildings in the vicinity of the affected schools also have their roofs blown off.

The immediate reaction to the news of the roofs being blown off is the safety of learners and teachers as well as avoiding the disruption of educational activities.

The question would be what next measures will be taken or need to be taken to ensure that the education of the children at these schools is not disrupted.

Given this situation, there is need for short-term interventions such as the relocation to the online education platform and some pupils in examination classes being temporarily shifted to other examination centres.

While this is ongoing, it is also imperative for the Zambia Education Projects Implementation Unit (ZEPIU) to get to sites of all the affected schools.

ZEPIU has to establish if it is only schools affected in the respective areas. If that is the case, contractors have to be put on the spot, just like procurement and approvals, among others.

Government remedial measures are already in place for public infrastructure. Procedures in place include the provision of supervising engineers who certify infrastructure before handover and similar safeguards.

For poor workmanship when Government has spent millions of Kwacha to provide an enabling environment for learners and teachers, the task ZEPIU must be giving itself is to interrogate the conscience of what has happened for professionals to fall short of expectations.

ZEPIU and other actors must give answers after deep reflection and candidly tell their inner selves whether this is a society this generation aspires to bequeath to posterity.

Roofs being blown off or infrastructure getting damaged by rains should not occur in the 21st century where there is improvement in architecture.

Zambia has over the years graduated top-notch building engineers from the country’s two public universities – the University of Zambia and the Copperbelt University.

The National Council for Construction and several trades training institutes around the country are also moulding craftsmen who are accredited upon completion of their courses.

That is why poor workmanship should not be tolerated, especially that public funds are being spent to construct the schools whose roofs have been damaged.

The long-term goal is that there is need for good workmanship by ensuring climate-proofing of infrastructure. There is also need to ensure there is prudence in the use of public resources.