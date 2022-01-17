Probe Lubinda

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

FORMER Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has been accused of being involved in the alleged attempt to strip Zesco of its assets.

But Mr Lubinda has denied committing any illegality, adding that he is ready to be questioned by law enforcers at any given time.

And United Party for National Development (UPND) secretary general Batuke Imenda says law enforcement agencies should take interest in the matter and ensure perpetrators are punished.

Public policy analyst Mbita Chitala has accused Mr Lubinda and the Patriotic Front (PF) administration of allegedly attempting to sell Zesco land in Livingstone.

Dr Chitala, a former Zesco board chairperson, says this in his 202-paged dossier titled ‘Corporate capture, the political economy of electricity management in Zambia, 2014-2021 – how not to manage a state enterprise’.

"Zesco Limited had received an expression of interest from Victoria Falls Eye Limited to purchase a portion of the Zesco land, being Lot 473/M Livingstone, for the purposes of constructing a Ferris wheel which would add to the