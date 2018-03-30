‘Probe impeachment vote buying’

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to deregister the United Party for National Development (UPND) if it is established that allegations of foreign funding to the impeachment motion are true.

On Wednesday, senior citizen and private investigator David Silubanje told a media briefing that the UPND had allegedly offered US$1 million to each independent Member of Parliament (MP) to support the impeachment motion.

And Bwana Mkubwa MP Jonas Chanda has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to immediately institute investigations into the foreign financing allegations against the UPND.