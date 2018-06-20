Probe FIC findings with integrity – Lungu

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday received the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) '2017 Trends Report on Money Laundering/Terrorist Financing' with an assurance to all law enforcement agencies of his full support for the operational autonomy required to attain the highest possible integrity in criminal investigations.