Probe all not just PF, demands Kateka

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

INVESTIGATIONS into sources of funding should be extended to all political parties to explain conditions attached to their financing.

New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka said in an interview yesterday that it is unfair for investigative wings to allegedly target one political party when 15 others participated in the August 12 general election.

The Patriotic Front (PF) has sued Attorney General as principal defendant, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and police for alleged unlawful harassment of its members.

This is after PF secretary general Davies Mwila wrote a complaint letter to, among others, the European Union, African Union and Southern African Development Community (SADC) against what he termed victimisation, intimidation, misrepresentation and purported investigation regarding the party’s sources of funding for the general election.

“I am not defending the Patriotic Front. I am just saying if these investigations will be opened to political parties, then all of us should be investigated.

"You will be amazed at where political parties were getting their money from