‘Private sector needs stable trade policy environment’

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

INDABA Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI) says the private sector needs a stable trade policy environment to help plan investments and maximise exports under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The agricultural think tank said suspending exports of agro-products such as maize and soya beans has hindered exports to international markets.

IAPRI executive director Chance Kabaghe said since Zambia faces a number of challenges with regard to agricultural trade, this is likely to negatively affect the country’s participation in the AfCFTA.

Mr Kabaghe said last week in a submission to the Parliamentary Committee on National Economy, Trade and Labour Matters on the ratification of the AfCFTA Agreement.

“Zambia has continued to CLICK TO READ MORE