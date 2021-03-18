‘Private sector needs stable trade policy environment’

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka
INDABA Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI) says the private sector needs a stable trade policy environment to help plan investments and maximise exports under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
The agricultural think tank said suspending exports of agro-products such as maize and soya beans has hindered exports to international markets.
IAPRI executive director Chance Kabaghe said since Zambia faces a number of challenges with regard to agricultural trade, this is likely to negatively affect the country’s participation in the AfCFTA.
Mr Kabaghe said last week in a submission to the Parliamentary Committee on National Economy, Trade and Labour Matters on the ratification of the AfCFTA Agreement.
"Zambia has continued to