News

Private sector keen on powering Zambia – Mwanakatwe

June 23, 2018
1 Min Read
Mwanakatwe

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT says there has been an increase in the number of private sector entities that want to invest in the energy sector following the introduction of cost-reflective electricity tariffs.Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe said the non-cost-reflective tariffs which the country used for a long time were unattractive to investors.
Mrs Mwanakatwe said this yesterday during the launch of the Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) research study titled ‘Power sector roadmap – delivering Zambia’s electricity needs’.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1