Private sector keen on powering Zambia – Mwanakatwe

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT says there has been an increase in the number of private sector entities that want to invest in the energy sector following the introduction of cost-reflective electricity tariffs.Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe said the non-cost-reflective tariffs which the country used for a long time were unattractive to investors.

Mrs Mwanakatwe said this yesterday during the launch of the Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) research study titled 'Power sector roadmap – delivering Zambia's electricity needs'.