Private sector gets K46 million DBZ boost

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

THE Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) has this year disbursed over K46 million in loans to promote private sector development, with the manufacturing industry taking the largest amount.DBZ managing director Jacob Lushinga said the bank is directing its finances towards promoting the country’s industrialisation.

“The bank will continue playing an enabling role in promoting private sector-led industrialisation because we believe this is the most viable route towards achieving our mandate,” Mr Lushinga said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/