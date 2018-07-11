Private lecturers denting university ratings – Luo

CATHERINE MUMBA, Parliament

MOONLIGHTING among public university lecturers should stop because it is contributing to the poor performance of the institutions’ rating on the continent and globally, Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo says.And Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo says the Food Reserve Agency will start buying maize from farmers towards the end of this month.

Professor Luo told Parliament yesterday that it is unfortunate that public university lecturers have stopped researching because much of their time is spent conducting private lectures.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/