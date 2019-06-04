Private investment funds give hope to SMEs

CYNTHIA MWALE, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S private investment funds are helping in bridging access to finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) amid low participation on the local capital market, an investment analyst says.

In the last 25 years, the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) has been offering a platform for companies and individuals to raise long-term capital, and most recently introduced an alternative market tier to encourage growth companies or SMEs to list on the local bourse but there has been low interest. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/