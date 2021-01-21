Private hospitals must step in

THE high number of COVID-19 cases is overwhelming public health institutions despite the gallant efforts being made by the medics. This calls for more support from outside the public sector circle.

Recently the Ministry of Health was compelled to open up Maina Soko Hospital and Zambia Air Force health facilities to COVID patients to decongest the University Teaching Hospital and Levy Mwanawasa Hospital. This is because the two isolation facilities were overwhelmed.

The cases of COVID have persistently been on the rise, with the cumulative figure crossing the 40,000 mark.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health announced 1,439 new cases, out of which seven resulted into deaths.

With the swelling number of cases, it is evident that public health institutions alone cannot handle COVID patients.

It is indisputable that the public health facilities are limited in terms of bed space to be able to admit more COVID patients.

While Government extended the COVID isolation centres to Maina Soko and ZAF health facilities, these too are limited in terms of bed space.

At this stage it has become inevitable for private hospitals to step in and complement Government’s efforts by attending to COVID patients.

This is what the Minister of Health, Jonas Chanda, is asking for, and justifiably so.

Dr Chanda has directed experts at the ministry to immediately engage private hospitals with capacity to manage coronavirus cases so that they can start admitting patients. This is in an effort to decongest public health facilities which have run out of admission space.

As rightly observed by Dr Chanda, there are some private hospitals with capacity to handle COVID cases. These are health facilities with availability of oxygen, bed spaces and trained health personnel who are capable of managing COVID-19 patients.

“Private hospitals were initially not allowed to admit patients because the ministry needed time to study the pandemic,” Dr Chanda said.

Given that this is the second wave, we believe hospitals have had enough time to gather information on how to handle COVID cases.

Moreover, that is what hospitals are there for: to find solutions to the ailments of the people.

Besides being highly contagious, COVID-19 is a disease like many others which hospitals have dealt with before.

Instead of turning patients away and asking them to go and gamble at home because there isn’t enough space to accommodate them in public health facilities, it is better to refer them to private hospitals.

This way more lives will be saved.

Under the circumstances, we do not expect private hospitals to put money first but lives. They need to show a humane face and help fight this highly devastating pandemic. Needless to say, the problem at hand affects everyone, hence the need for concerted efforts.

It is good that the private hospitals that qualify to admit patients will be linked to the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) to monitor their operations.

It is also hoped that through ZNPHI, the private health facilities will be subsidised in terms of costs arising from admission of COVID patients.

While it seems risky to open up more private clinics to COVID patients, we believe as medical practitioners they know best how to protect other patients who visit the health facilities with other ailments.

It is obvious that COVID patients will be allocated space separate from other patients to avoid any contacts.

Private hospitals are also advantageous because they have more private wards as opposed to open ones.

We urge all those private hospitals with capacity to handle COVID patients not to shy away but come on board to help save lives.

Moreover, this is what is now happening in other countries. Even locally, there are few private hospitals that are already testing and admitting COVID patients.

For those private hospitals that are sceptical on the capability of their medical staff to handle COVID, Government should consider to second some medical practitioners to share skills and experiences for a specific period.

At this point, and given the magnitude of the challenge at hand, there are no two ways about it – private hospitals need to step in and take the front row in the fight against the pandemic.

Of course, there is the matter of who pays the bills? Indeed private hospitals operate as businesses and so they would not be expected to take in patients at their cost.

They will, with good reason, expect someone to pay for all, or most of, the costs.

Government should work out a win-win solution, otherwise the private hospitals will only admit those that can pay for the services. Health is a right.