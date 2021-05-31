Prisons chief stands ground

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

I WILL only resign when I fail to effectively execute my duties because inmates escaping from facilities are a common trend, Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Commissioner General Chisela Chileshe has said.

And two convicts who killed nine women escaped from Kabwe Medium Correctional Facility for 46 days.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Chileshe said he is firmly in charge of the institution and calls for him to step down are unfounded.

Some sectors have been calling for Dr Chileshe’s resignation after the two convicts escaped from lawful custody and killed nine people in Kabwe and the Copperbelt.

“I would definitely resign if I had failed to do my job, but I have not failed to perform and that is why they (convicts) have been re-arrested.

“So now their (convicts’) remission [reduced sentence] will be taken away. They will have to serve all CLICK TO READ MORE