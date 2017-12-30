Prisoners given prison break

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

THE Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM), which has been working with prisoners for the last three years, took time of their Christmas period to again spend time with the convicts at Lusaka Correctional Facility known as Chimbokaila.

The musicians, who included Amayenge ASOZA, Macky II, B’flow, T’Bwoy, Wezi, Nathan Nyirenda, Burning Youth, Alpha Romeo, Jolly Juice and Ariel held a concert which was dubbed Christmas Prison Break Season 1.

ZAM chairman Njoya Tee, who confirmed the show to the Weekend Mail in Lusaka, said the inmates were happy to join the musicians at the concert.

“The action packed event was graced by Minister of Community Development and Social Services Emerine Kabanshi, MP who paid tribute to the ZAM for keeping the spirit of Christmas alive,” he said.

“She expressed happiness with musicians who spared their precious time and busy schedule. The minister assured the inmates to always keep the faith and hope that ‘one day’ as their slogan states, things will be better as they would walk to their freedom.

“She told them that being youthful must be the energy for a better tomorrow to all of them who were confined. She said with best behavior, they could be the lucky to be pardoned one day.”

Njoya Tee also commended all the musicians that responded to their initiative and urged them to continue with the spirit of giving as that is what Christmas is all about.

He also called on cooperating partners to come on board even as ZAM targets Kabwe’s Mukobeko as their next stop.

“Among those that responded positively include the Office of the First Lady, Ministry of Community Development, Zambian Breweries, Equip Zambia, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Zambia Martial Arts Federation,” he said.

“The DEC presented a message on the abuse of drugs and its effects that has affected especially the youths of our nation. ZAMMAF entertained the over 1400 audience to martial arts routines with black belt experts.

“Chimbokaila officer charge Patrick Ng’onga expressed joy for having had his premises chosen for such unforgotten experience which he said would linger in inmates’ minds for life time as it was rare. He urged ZAM to always strive to lead by example as confinement was not easy.”