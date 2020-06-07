Prisoner’s divorce wish granted

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

ORDINARILY, a man wouldn’t wish for his wife to get married to another man.

But while in prison, ex-convict Joseph Mwansa wished to find that his wife had married another man.

Someone would say, ‘Careful what you wish for, you may just get it.’

And for sure, Mwansa found that his wife had been married off to another man when he was released from prison after a presidential pardon on Africa Freedom Day.

As expected, he celebrated when he heard the news that his wife got married to another man while he was in jail.

Mwansa, 32, says he had been praying day and night so that God could help his wife to move on with her life without him.

Oftentimes, most prisoners look forward to seeing their families, particularly wives, but Mwansa had a different reason for not wanting to continue with the marriage.

Mwansa, who has two children with the now estranged wife, Rita Tembo, 31, says he never felt free in his marriage because the couple used to fight a lot.

He says when he married his wife eight years ago, he felt she was the one for him, but realised that the two were actually not meant to be together when he went to CLICK TO READ MORE