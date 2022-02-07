Prison suits Conlyde

ROBINSON KUNDA, CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

WITH his son having endured a difficult period that saw him turning into a journeyman moving from one club to another as he sought to rediscover his once terrific scoring prowess, Kebby Luchanga now believes Conlyde has found a suitable environment at Prison Leopards. Kebby, who is team manager at Prison, said with the form Conlyde has started enjoying at the Kabwe-based side, the nation will soon see the best of the striker again.

The father is even predicting a recall to the national team for his son, whose superb scoring rate earned him a call-up in the Chipolopolo in 2016.

Conlyde, who has had spells with Israeli side Hapoel Ra’anana and Super League sides Power Dynamos, Lusaka Dynamos and Forest Rangers before moving to Prison, seems to be rediscovering his form. He has become a regular scorer for Albert Kachinga’s and was on target in their 2-1 defeat to Nkwazi at Edwin Imboela Stadium on Friday. Kebby said Conlyde has been working hard during the time he was undergoing a difficult period and it is paying off now. He said his son is a strong believer in God and has always remained positive despite a difficult period in his playing career.

“The good thing is that the boy knows God, he doesn’t mind what people say about him, whether negative or positive, he is always focused,” the father said. “Even when he was moving from one club to another, he never lost hope.” Kebby believes the right working environment in Kabwe has helped his son to settle. “Discipline is another thing, he is a very disciplined player,” the father added. “Soon you will see the golden boy, as he (Conlyde) calls himself.” Meanwhile, you may call it a mere flash in the pan or something, Lusaka Dynamos are looking at Saturday’s 3-1 win over Forest as a start of good things. The win at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka saw Dynamos moving off the foot of the table to 19 points, six away from safety. Now, the Dynamos technical bench has targeted winning 10 out of the remaining 12 matches if they are to secure survival. Should that be possible, the struggling side, who have just appointed former Red Arrows coach Mathews Phiri as head coach, could survive the CLICK TO READ MORE