Prioritise halting COVID, State told

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

PRICEWATER HOUSECOOPERS (PwC) Zambia senior partner Andrew Chibuye has urged Government to prioritise the fight against coronavirus in the 2022 budget saying the pandemic will cause serious consequences on the economy if not put under control.In an interview recently, Mr Chibuye said COVID-19 can cause significant economic disruption resulting in increased risks in the financial and other sectors. "Despite it (COVID-19) being a health challenge, the pandemic may cause serious repercussions on the economy hence the need to put it under control through implementation of preventive measures and encouraging people to participate in the continued roll out of vaccines," he said. "These interventions should clearly stand out in the budget and related economic recovery plans." When Zambia recorded the first outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, the country went into partial lockdown, with several businesses forced to undertake