Prioritise digital space, urges AfDB

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE sustainability of Africa’s agribusiness sector requires investments in the digital space to facilitate transactions, African Development Bank (AfDB) says.

AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said prioritising the digital space will help shift the development focus for Africa’s agribusiness sector and overcome its many hurdles.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), Dr Adesina said there is need to create markets through digitalisation as it remains critical in the development of the agricultural value chain.