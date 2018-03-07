Printing Department rehabs upped

CHOMBA MUSIKA and SAMANTHA MZYECE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has spent K43 million on revamping operations of the Government Printing Department.

Minister of Works and Supply Felix Mutati told a media briefing yesterday that the initial budget for recapitalising the department is K50 million.

Mr Mutati said Government will continue improving operations of the department in readiness for printing of ballot papers for the 2021 general elections and other important documents.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/