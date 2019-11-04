Prince William to honour Zambian wildlife protector

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, will this month bestow the 2019 TUSK Wildlife Ranger Award on a Zambian law enforcement advisor at Conservation South Luangwa (CSL) for risking his life when protecting wildlife.

Mr Benson Kanyembo was named this year's prestigious TUSK Wildlife Ranger Award winner for working tirelessly to help the Ministry of Tourism and Arts' Department of National Parks and Wildlife and CSL to protect wildlife in South Luangwa National Park.