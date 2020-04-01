Prime TV goes to court

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRIME Television Limited wants the Lusaka High Court to grant it an order declaring Government’s decision to stop all business transactions with the private TV station as unconstitutional.

The company is also seeking an order quashing Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya’s decision to cease all cooperation with the broadcasting company.

Prime TV also wants the court to order that all media houses have the right to access and disseminate information from CLICK TO READ MORE