Priest relives operation to rescue Mary

CHIMWEMWE MWALE

Mufulira

THE suspected mentally ill woman who was found with the life-size statue of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, which disappeared from St Patrick’s Catholic Church, claims she got it from a boutique.

St Theresa’s Catholic Church parish priest Peter Chilufya said he employed some persuasion and negotiation skills before getting back the statue from the woman, who had put it in her living room.

Fr Chilufya said in an interview yesterday that the statue was discovered in the woman’s house by a girl who usually helps her do house chores.

“She has a young lady who sweeps her house and when she went into the house, she saw a big statue of Mary in the living room. CLICK TO READ MORE