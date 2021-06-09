NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

MEDIA Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia Chapter chairperson and Radio Icengelo chief executive officer Benedict Ng’andwe has died, 10 days after being elected leader of the regional media body .Father Ng’andwe, 52, who was Our Lady of Africa Parish priest in Kitwe, died after collapsing at his home yesterday morning.Catholic Diocese of Ndola bishop Benjamin Phiri announced the death of Fr Ng’andwe to parishioners in a statement.Bishop Phiri said the cleric was on treatment for high blood pressure and diabetes over the past two weeks.“He died in the morning at PAMSCO-Kitwe Teaching Priest collapses, dies Hospital where he was rushed after collapsing,” he said.Bishop Phiri said Fr Ng’andwe will be put to rest on Friday ,which will be observed as a day of mourning, and urged Catholic radio stations to play solemn music in his honour. Fr Ng’andwe was born on February 10, 1969, and was ordained as a priest on August 4,2000.Bishop Phiri described Fr Ng’andwe as a true and committed priest.“His invariable contributions will be greatly missed by the diocese,” Bishop Phiri said.And MISA Zambia national director Austin Kayanda also said in a statement that Fr Ng’andwe was elected as national governing council chairperson on May 28 this year . Mr Kayanda said the clergy CLICK TO READ MORE