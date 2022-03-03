Pricing fuels debate

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) says the monthly revision of pump prices for fuel by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) is affecting planning of distribution costs. ERB recently announced it will be conducting monthly reviews of fuel prices to ensure they reflect what is prevailing on the international oil market. In December last year, the regulator increased pump prices for petrol by K3.54 per litre from K17.62 to K21.16 while diesel went up by K4.56 from K15.59 per litre to K20.15. In January, the prices were adjusted downwards, with the price of petroleum products being reduced by K1.32 while that of diesel was cut by K1.22. On Monday, ERB again increased the pump price of petroleum products by K2.12 per litre for petrol and K2.61 per litre for diesel. According to ERB, the increase was necessitated by the rise in international prices of petrol and diesel recorded throughout the months of January and February this year. The supply disruptions being experienced on