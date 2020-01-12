Preying prophets

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

SHE called him “papa”, and revered him as a Man of God.

But one day when Barbara was alone with him in his office, the man of God suggested something that made her squirm.

Barbara is a strong evangelical Christian who had become acquainted with a Congolese preacher called Joseph Lenga back in 2011, the year the preacher first arrived in Zambia from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In fact, Barbara had helped Lenga to establish a church called Salvation City International Worldwide.

Within a few years, the church had grown from a home-based church to having hundreds of followers, and had even attracted high-profile figures who poured thousands of Kwacha into the church offering basket every Sunday.