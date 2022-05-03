Press freedom is here

IT IS undeniable that the media landscape in our country has changed over the past eight months; that journalists are freer to operate than they were before August 12, proving that change is indeed possible. Today, journalists no longer have to look over their shoulders as they work or to hide their identity for fear of being attacked. This is as it should be; being a journalist should never be a crime. Yet for a long time we were made to feel like ours was the most dangerous job to do and our cries for press freedom went unheeded by those who could have granted it. Many of our colleagues suffered at the hands of violent political elements, were beaten for merely carrying out their noble work of informing the public. Those media institutions that insisted on their press freedom were faced with the most ruthless measures – they were shut down. Sometimes you have to look back in order to appreciate what you currently have. And so today as we celebrate World Press Freedom Day, we do it with a real sense of freedom because we know that we are celebrating press freedom indeed. But we also do it with a sense of hope, hope that our long standing demands of legislation that would make our work even easier are acted upon. We have in mind the Access to Information Bill, which seems a thorny issue for successive governments. But we are happy that the New Dawn government still shows commitment to having this bill enacted, as confirmed by Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda, who said Government is now finalising the Bill in readiness for re-submission to the Ministry of Justice. This has raised our hopes that finally we will come to the end of this long and tedious road. We call for solidarity from all journalists in our country – that we may stand together as one and speak with one voice for freedom. And as we toast our day, we do not forget that we carry a great responsibility on our shoulders. We know that with freedom comes responsibility, and the greater the freedom the greater the responsibility. We do not forget that the pen is mightier than the sword. Therefore we would like to urge all those who belong to this noble profession to not take this freedom for granted or to abuse it. We must use this freedom to serve the greater good of our nation; to be the voice of the down-trodden in our society, and not just for those walking the corridors of power. We would also like to call on Government to consider a bail-out for media houses by waiving tax on consumables such as newsprint and inks in order to ensure sustainability of the print media industry. This will also help media companies pay more decent salaries to journalists. Many media houses today are operating on constrained budgets and face imminent closure if no incentives are given to help them. The 16 percent value added tax on booklets and newspapers introduced by Zambia Revenue Authority in January is also likely to harm many newspapers. Lastly, we pay tribute to all journalists in our country who have risked their lives covering stories on COVID-19, digging up stories on corruption. Ours remains a noble duty and we must remain true to the cause. We must not falter in our quest for truth.