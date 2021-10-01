Presidential jet remains grounded

STEVEN MVULA Lusaka

AFTER flying to the United Nations General Assembly in New York in what was his first international trip since his election on a commercial flight,President Hakainde Hichilema has been able to outline the benefits of doing so to the country.The bad news, though, is that the presidential jet will remain grounded, with Cabinet expected to make a decision on its future.It is probably also bad news for the Zambia Air Force (ZAF),with the President disclosing at the press conference at State House yesterday that he had a "fight" with the airmen over the choice of his