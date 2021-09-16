Presidential jet lands in Parley

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

AFTER approving the creation and re-alignment of new ministries, Parliament yesterday moved to debating President Hakainde Hichilema’s speech during the ceremonial opening of the First Session of the 13th National Assembly.

But Pambashe Member of Parliament (MP) Ronald Chitotela made a deviation during his debate as he rose on what he called “point of public interest” to ask why Vice-President W.K Mutale Nalumango has remained quiet when some ministers are breaking the ministerial code of conduct

He wondered why Mrs Nalumango has allowed the United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson and Choma Central MP Cornelius Mweetwa to discuss Government matters instead of the Chief Government spokesperson.

This is in regard to the Presidential jet, a matter Mr Mweetwa addressed during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Mr Mweetwa said while President Hichilema’s position on the jet is that it was a waste of tax payers’ money and is better off being sold, it will be up to to Cabinet to decide.

