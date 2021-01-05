Presidential jet can’t be sold – ZAF

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Gulfstream presidential jet cannot be sold because such a thing has never happened before as it is against the laws which govern operations of Zambia Air Force (ZAF).

ZAF director for public relations and foreign liaison Mutale Kasoma said all equipment listed and appearing on the defence wing’s inventory is, classified as military apparatus.

Colonel Kasoma said in a statement yesterday that the equipment ZAF owns is acquired either directly by itself or by Government through the Ministry of Defence for carrying out specific functions and missions.

“The Zambia Air Force is not in any way a commercial or quasi-government agency. It is by design, a purely defence institution that is exclusively for purposes of securing the territorial integrity of the Republic of Zambia,” he said.

Col Kasoma said ZAF was established under Article 192 of the Constitution as an arm of the defence forces of Zambia responsible for preserving and defending the sovereignty and