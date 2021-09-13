Presidential Empowerment Initiative disbanded

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF) has been disbanded, while the Eastern Province for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation will be advertised for sponsorship by anyone interested to spearhead it.

PEIF was formed in 2015 to empower vulnerable people, including market traders, with start-up capital to engage in various income generating activities.

The Eastern Province for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation, was founded early this year to identify needy areas of the region to enhance development.

Former PEIF national coordinator Clement Tembo said in an interview yesterday that the initiative was disbanded following the Patriotic Front’s (PF) loss to the United Party for National Development (UPND) in last month’s general elections.

Mr Tembo said it is up to President Hakainde Hichilema to decide whether to continue with the