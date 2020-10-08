President wants miners’ lives improved

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has called for enhanced cooperation between Government and stakeholders in the mining sector.

President Lungu says it is important for stakeholders to partner and improve the working conditions of miners.

He said Government will support any initiative by mine unions aimed at improving the working and living standards of employees in the sector.

Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) reports that President Lungu said this at State House yesterday when Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) officials paid a courtesy call on him.

“As Government, we are going to make sure that we support you in your efforts to improve the lives of miners because we share and CLICK TO READ MORE