President urges ministers to put national interest above self

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

MINISTERS should put the interest of the nation first before theirs because Government’s performance will be judged by Zambians next year, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The head of State says ministers are there to serve the people, who expect them to deliver development.

President Lungu also urged ministers not to be derailed by detractors who see nothing good in what Government does.

He said ministers’ focus should be on delivering development to the people, who will judge them based on what they have done.

President Lungu was speaking at State House yesterday when he swore in Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Jonas Chanda as Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection. CLICK