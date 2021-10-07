President sets rules for all public procurements

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

WITH the latest Auditor General's report revealing increased wasteful spending of public resources and failure to follow procurement procedure, President Hakainde Hichilema has issued policy directives to change the narrative. The President has directed that all public procurement of goods, services, and works must comply with and meet three basic requirements – right price, timely delivery and value for money. "The right price, value for money in terms of the quality subsequently delivered, timely delivery of these public goods, services and works as public agencies may procure from time to time," President Hichilema's Special Assistant and Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said at State House yesterday. The President's directives on public procurement follow disturbing revelations in the latest Auditor General's report for the year ending December 31, 2020. Wasteful spending, where the State does not derive any benefit or obtains goods and services at exorbitant prices, has been identified as the main weakness again in Government. The report has revealed an increase in irregularities, with wasteful expenditure increasing from K3.7 million in 2019 to K1.4 billion last year, representing a 378 percent increase. Failure to comply with