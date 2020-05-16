President, ministers, permanent secretaries pay slashed

YANDE SYAMPEYO

Lusaka

THE decision by President Edgar Lungu to reduce his salary and those of his Cabinet by between 15 and 20 percent has been effected.

Last December, the head of State directed Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti to slash salaries of highly paid public service workers.

The resolution was meant to cushion the impact on Zambians arising from the increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs.

Public officers whose salaries have been cut are permanent secretaries, ministers up to the President.

"I have shown the way and those willing to work with me should be ready to sacrifice," he said in December.