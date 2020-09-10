President Lungu warns dubious millers

STEVEN MVULA, CHAMBO NG’UNI

Chisamba

GOVERNMENT will not work with millers who attempt to dubiously access subsidised maize for strategic reserves from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), President Edgar Lungu has said.

Launching the 2020/2021Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) yesterday, the head of State said Government is aware that some millers are not buying maize from farmers but are waiting for an opportune time to benefit from the FRA maize.

“I wish to encourage all those millers and grain traders who have invested their own resources to buy maize and other products from our small-scale farmers to continue doing so.

“I also wish to warn those who want to pounce and prey on our reserves. It is a promise if you like it, a warning if you don’t like it,” President Lungu said.

He said in the event of being required to intervene on the market to address monopolistic price trends or maize shortages, Government will only work with millers and