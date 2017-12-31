President Lungu sets jogging pace

CHRISTINE CHISHA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has continued with his morning runs as a way of inspiring Zambians to live a healthy life.

The President, in the company of Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela, joined other members of Lusaka Fitness Squad for a morning run.

"We ran for 11 kilometres. It has been our routine every morning before we go for work to run. We are leaders who want to walk the talk even in the area of fitness," Mr Chitotela said.