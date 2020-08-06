President Lungu gets Nkana out of messy Walter

DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

SUPER Division side Nkana’s fears of losing points over the US$32,000 owed to its former striker Walter Bwalya have been eased if not completely removed after President Edgar Lungu aided the team through the supporters club.

Nkana Midlands Bureau patron Chileshe Kandeta said the President, who is also Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) patron, responded to an appeal for assistance by the branch.

“The funds will be used to offset the entire outstanding dues owed by Nkana to Walter Bwalya, a former player, and for investment in sustainability programmes for the Nkana Midlands Bureau,” Kandeta said in a statement.

The funds were received by Kandeta, Nkana Midlands Bureau secretary Dalitso Banda and treasury representative Priscilla Katongo Witika.