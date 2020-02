CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PEOPLE who want to break the law because of their wrong perception that the governance system of the country has been compromised will face the wrath of the law, President Edgar Lungu has warned.

The President said the law will not spare anyone found gassing people's homes and engaging in instant justice on suspected gassers, whether they are politicians or of high standing in society.