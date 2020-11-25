President launches game changer in Siavonga

STEVEN MVULA, Siavonga

WITH the Government placing emphasis on the aquaculture industry, President Edgar Lungu was yesterday in Siavonga where he made an intervention to try and prop up two women-dominated cooperatives dealing in fish business.

The aquaculture industry in Siavonga, largely driven by the private sector, is estimated to be at US$5 million and is projected to double by 2022.

While some of those involved are large players with access to huge capital, President Lungu was attracted to two cooperatives, Kamimbi and Buyantanshi.

The President presented to the two groups a boat worth K80,000, fish feed valued at K350,000 to last for the whole cycle, six cages and