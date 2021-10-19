President Hichilema urges nation to practice Christian tenets

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THERE was a tone of mockery from the international press when Zambia held prayers in 2015, to among other items, for God to help the country in resuscitating the economy.

The international media interpreted that as a prayer for God to save the Kwacha, which was in free fall at the time.

But there was no such ridicule when a prayer against corruption, violence and regionalism appeared on the prayer list for this year’s National Day of Prayer.

These are challenges currently confronting the nation.

But at yesterday’s national day of prayer, there was also a call to action.

Organising committee chairperson Bishop Joshua Banda said being Christian should not only be about word but action.

“Being a Christian nation should be more than just word,” Bishop Banda said in a statement of purpose. “It is also by our deeds, we have come in order to pray, we have also come to express our faith in CLICK TO READ MORE