‘President has not forgotten job promises to youths’

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema shares high expectations of Zambians on issues of jobs for youths, higher education support, skills and business empowerment and wider inclusion in key government functions.

And United Party for National Development (UPND) secretary general Batuke Imenda has described media reports quoting him as having said that UPND had no contractual obligation to create employment for youths as "misleading, alarming, malicious and misguided". In a statement issued yesterday, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said President Hichilema has not forgotten that the new dawn administration's ascension to public office is owed to the goodwill of Zambians. Mr Bwalya said the head of State is aware that the faith and trust Zambians have placed in his leadership will deliver commitments made to the people. "We were elected on the basis of the strong commitments we made to transform the social and economic lives of the Zambian people through ground-breaking social and economic programmes. "We continue to be very categorical on our commitment to reform the social sectors through an