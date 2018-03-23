President has no fear for sickness

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has assured the nation that he is well and healthy to competently run the affairs of the country.

He has also said his marriage is blissful.

Speaking during a ground-breaking ceremony for expansion of Maina Soko Military Hospital yesterday, Mr Lungu urged Zambians to ignore falsehoods being peddled by some opposition politicians that he is unwell.

“They are saying I am very sick, I am in hospital, I cannot eat, my wife is divorcing me… everything and people ask me ‘is madam at home?’ I say just relax,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/